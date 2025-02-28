Pixie Lott and Tom Walker go head-to-head in national anthems battle Pixie Lott and Tom Walker surprised rugby fans and guests at the Holiday Inn - Brentford Lock with a performance of the English and Scottish national anthems. SHARE SHARE Pixie Lott and Tom Walker performing at the Holiday Inn - Brentford Lock

Pixie Lott and Tom Walker battled it out in a national anthems contest.

The English ‘Gravity’ hitmaker - who sang ‘God Save the King’ - went head-to-head with the Scottish ‘Leave a Light on’ sensation - who did ‘Flower of Scotland’ - with a surprise hotel performance.

Rugby fans and guests staying at the Holiday Inn - Brentford Lock, London, were surprised to see the award-winning musicians.

The pair were getting them pumped for the England V Scotland match of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations at Twickenham.

Pixie, 34 - whose real name is Victoria - said: “I’ve always loved performing, but there’s something really special about singing the national anthem and the joy it brings fans.

“It was a delight to sing in front of such an intimate audience this morning and to share in fans' passion and excitement for the tournament.”

Tom, 33, added: “Rugby wouldn’t be the same without the fans; their support undoubtedly makes a difference to their team’s performance.

“Much of that starts with the anthem creating an atmosphere before the big game.

“It was really fun to surprise fans this morning with a performance of the ‘Flower of Scotland."

The thrilling clash between England and Scotland on Saturday, February 22, saw the Three Lions roar to victory with a 16-15 win.

The surprise performance followed research commissioned by IHG Hotels and Resorts, revealing the importance of pre-match rituals like the national anthem for fans and athletes alike.

Despite their conflicting allegiances, rugby fans from each nation were united in their belief that national anthems are an iconic part of international rugby. Three-quarters (75 percent) said that they are the most important pre-match ritual.

In total, 85 per cent of those polled said the national anthem helps foster a sense of unity among fans.

While 81 per cent report that it makes them feel more patriotic, over half (55 per cent) believe it improves their teams' performance.

The survey also highlighted that over a third (38 per cent) of Brits learnt the national anthem by watching international rugby, with seven in 10 claiming to have been able to recite the words by the age of 18.

Karin Sheppard, SVP and Managing Director, Europe, at IHG Hotels and Resorts, said: "Delighting every guest that walks through our doors is at the heart of what we do as a global hospitality company; it’s about creating unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression.

“What better way to get guests in the mood for the excitement of watching their team in action than by hearing their national anthem being performed in our hotel lobbies before they head to the games.

“We're incredibly proud to enter our second year as the Official Hotel Partner of Guinness Men’s and Women’s Six Nations Rugby, and to deliver truly memorable moments, both on and off the pitch, for our guests, IHG One Rewards members and rugby fans once again.”