Rock Oasis latest: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reunion talks and Knebworth licence granted to tour promoter Oasis are reportedly planning to reunite their classic ’90s lineup for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, as new licensing approvals fuel rumours of a massive Knebworth return. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Oasis’ comeback momentum is showing no signs of slowing, with reports claiming Noel and Liam Gallagher want every major former bandmate present when they’re inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles this November.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the brothers are hoping to bring together Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Andy Bell, Paul McGuigan, Alan White and founding drummer Tony McCarroll - marking the first time the full classic lineup would gather sin newspaper's Bizarre columnt.

A source told the paper: “This is going to be an incredible moment for Oasis, and Noel and Liam wanted everyone involved… Tony has been spoken to and is keen to come. What happened in the past is now water under the newspaper's Bizarre columneportedly hope the reunited musicians might perform, nothing has been confirmed.

The Hall of Fame induction comes amid growing speculation that Oasis are preparing another huge run of live shows. Their Oasis Live' 25 tour prom”ter SJM Concerts have just been granted a licence to stage 125,000‑capacity concerts at Knebworth - the site of the band’s historic 1996 shows - sparking talk of a record‑breaking six‑night residency. Additional rumours pOasis Live' 25ight stret”h at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, with an announcement expected this month.

One insider said: “Oasis’ schedule is booked… It’s 12 nights at the Etihad over six weeks, then Knebworth six times over three weeks in SeptemberOasis Live' 25lso teased 2027 plans on social media, telling fans the band would be playing at the Etihad for “a whole year.”

With the 30th anniversary of the record-breaking Knebworth gigs just around the corner (August 10 and 11), it would make sense to make any official announcements then.