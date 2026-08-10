Celebrating 30 years of Oasis at Knebworth: how stars remember the legendary ’96 shows As Oasis mark 30 years since their era‑defining Knebworth concerts, we’re looking back at how some of the biggest names in music and entertainment remembered Britpop’s most historic weekend. SHARE SHARE















Oasis’ Knebworth shows in August 1996 weren’t just concerts - they were a cultural milestone that defined a generation. With 250,000 fans packed into the grounds over two nights, the band cemented their status as the biggest act in Britain, delivering a moment that still echoes through music history three decades later.

Among those in the crowd were future chart‑toppers, comedians and artists who would go on to shape pop culture in their own right. Many have since spoken about how the sheer scale, energy and emotion of Knebworth left a lasting mark on them, whether they were wide‑eyed teenagers or already established performers.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ legendary weekend, we’ve rounded up some of the famous faces who were in attendance or were inspired by the era-defining shows.

Read on...