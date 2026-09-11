Pop Becky Hill ‘nearly drowned’ filming dramatic lake scene for Changes music video Becky Hill reportedly suffered a terrifying near‑drowning while shooting the video for her new single Changes, forcing her team to abandon the lake shoot and rebuild the entire sequence in a water tank. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Becky Hill reportedly “nearly drowned” during a dramatic lake sequence for the music video for her new single Changes.

What was meant to be a serene, cinematic moment quickly spiralled into panic as Hill struggled to stay afloat in freezing water in North Wales while wearing a heavy, soaked dress.

According to a source speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre column, the shoot began smoothly. Hill was supposed to swim out into the middle of the lake in a long white dress, flip onto her back and float while singing the track. But once she reached a depth where she could no longer stand, the dress became a serious hazard. The fabric wrapped around her legs, weighed down by water, leaving her unable to move properly.

The insider said the 32-year-old singer began to panic as the cold and the weight of the dress made it impossible to stay afloat. Her bodyguard, who was nearby in a canoe, immediately realised she was in trouble. He reportedly capsized his boat on purpose so he could dive straight into the lake and pull her to safety.

Becky’s entire team rushed to help. The singer was said to be in shock at first - but in true Becky fashion, she wanted to get straight back in the water to try again. Her team refused, insisting it was too dangerous.

Determined to keep the visual concept alive, Becky later reshot the sequence in a controlled water tank, allowing her to recreate the moment safely without the risk of another emergency.

Changes appears on her upcoming album Rebecca, set for release on November 13.

Check out the video below:



