Pop Celine Dion ticket chaos as Ticketmaster postpones sale of Paris tickets due to bots Celine Dion’s Paris ticket sale descended into chaos after Ticketmaster halted the queue over suspected bot interference. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Celine Dion fans were left bemused after Ticketmaster was forced to press pause on the virtual queue for tickets to her Paris residency.

On Thursday (04.06.26), the French arm of the ticketing giant revealed it had identified bots "disrupting the sale".

A statement from Ticketmaster France, translated to English, read: “Tickets are still available for Celine Dion.

“Our technical teams have identified suspicious activities and are actively working to prevent these bad actors from disrupting the sale.

“We are doing everything possible to restart the queue as quickly as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and sincerely thank all affected fans for their patience and understanding.”

They then revealed they would be postponing the sale and announce a new date and time.

Responding to a buyer, Ticketmaster said: "This sale had to be postponed. Tickets are still available and will be held until the new sale date and time. We will keep you informed of the next updates."

Des billets sont toujours disponibles pour Céline Dion. Nos équipes techniques ont identifié des activités suspectes et travaillent activement pour empêcher ces acteurs de perturber la vente. Nous faisons le maximum pour relancer la file d’attente dans les meilleurs délais. Nous… — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) June 4, 2026





The disrupted sale came after the global icon added 10 new dates to the run.

The Think Twice hitmaker is set to play her first live shows since 2022 at the 40,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena.

The initial run was confirmed from September 10 with 10 shows through to October 14.

Some fans who failed to get tickets for the first batch of dates were given the opportunity to try again.

At 10am local time on June 3 those who registered for the artist presale via Fair AXS were be able to have another go.

And, on June 4, those who registered with the venue could try via La Défense Arena. Presales are due to end at 11.59pm on June 5. However, this could change with the disruption.

The run will mark the singer's first since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome - a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms - four years ago.

After years of battling health challenges, Dion says the love and support she’s received from her devoted fans has carried her through - and she’s "stronger" and ready to return to the stage.

Taking to Instagram on her 58th birthday in March, Dion said in a video: “Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support.

“This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life - I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September!

“I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited - obviously a little nervous - but most of all, I’m grateful to all of you! I love you all and I’ll see you soon!”