Pop Prince Estate announces Timeless - new posthumous album featuring unreleased vault tracks The Prince Estate has confirmed the release of Timeless, a new posthumous album featuring 10 previously unheard recordings spanning nearly four decades of the late musician’s career. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

The Prince Estate has announced a posthumous album titled Timeless, boasting 10 previously unheard tracks recorded by Prince between 1977 and 2016.

Set for release on August 28, it marks the first time the Estate has curated a release designed to showcase Prince’s evolution from teenage prodigy to global superstar. The tracks come directly from the Vault, the private archive Prince spent decades building at Paisley Park.

With the news of the collection comes the release of the new single Stone, a mid‑90s recording that has never been heard publicly until now.

One of the first vault releases tied to the anniversary was Prince’s original 1991 recording of With This Tear.

Celine Dion - who recorded the song for her 1992 album after Prince gifted it to her - said hearing his version “feels truly special."

She added: “I have carried this song with me for so many years.”

Fans will get an early preview of the album during Prince Celebration 2026, taking place between June 3 and 7, across Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis. The annual event will serve as the official launch for Timeless, with listening sessions, archival deep dives and appearances from musicians who worked with Prince throughout his career.

A headline event at The Armory on June 5 will bring together members of the New Power Generation and The Revolution, offering rare insight into the newly uncovered recordings and the creative periods they represent.

The city of Minneapolis is also marking the moment. Mayor Jacob Frey has declared June 1 to 7 as Prince Celebration Week, and the skyline will be lit purple on June 6 in tribute to the late Purple One's lasting impact on the city.

The full Timeless tracklist spans early demos, 80s and 90s studio work, 2000s deep cuts and a 2016 live performance of How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore?

The Estate says the album is intended to highlight the breadth of Prince’s creativity and offer fans a rare look into material that has remained locked away for decades.

Timeless will be available on all major streaming platforms and in several physical formats, including standard vinyl, CD and a limited‑edition Purple Marble Vinyl available exclusively through direct‑to‑consumer retailers. New merchandise tied to the album and Celebration 2026 will also be released through Paisley Park and Prince.com.