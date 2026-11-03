Pop Olivia Rodrigo in bid for Christmas No.1 with first Yuletide tune Olivia Rodrigo has announced her first-ever Christmas song, Take Me Home (4 Christmas), with the festive track set to arrive alongside a star-studded music video this week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is hoping to add some festive cheer to the charts with the release of her first Christmas single.

The 23-year-old singer has announced Take Me Home (4 Christmas), an original festive track which will be released on November 6.

The new song will be accompanied by an official music video dropping on the same day, giving fans an early holiday treat as the race for the coveted Christmas No. 1 begins to gather pace.

The Grammy-winning star is also backing the single with a range of physical formats aimed at collectors and gift buyers. Fans can pre-order the track on red seven-inch vinyl as well as cassette, with the vinyl also set to be available in HMV stores from the release date.

Rodrigo co-wrote Take Me Home (4 Christmas) with regular collaborators Dan Nigro and Amy Allen.

The accompanying music video is set to feature some familiar faces, with Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon and SNL comedian Ben Marshall joining Rodrigo on screen.

The festive song unveilling follows Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's chart success with the remix of Expectations, which reached No.3 in the UK.