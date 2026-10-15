Pop Michael Jackson is still King of Pop in 2026, new UK album data reveals Michael Jackson leads the UK’s albums chart with The Essential, which has surged past 508,000 units following renewed interest sparked by his biopic Michael. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Michael Jackson is outperforming every album released in 2026, with The Essential Michael Jackson taking a clear lead in the year‑to‑date rankings.

Official Charts has confirmed that the 2005 compilation has passed 508,000 UK chart units by the end of the third quarter, boosted by renewed interest following the April release of the biopic Michael.

The collection currently sits ahead of Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving in second place and Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. at Number 3. Jackson’s wider catalogue is also enjoying a lift, with Thriller at 16 and Bad at 20, giving the late singer three entries inside the Top 20 so far this year.

Olivia Rodrigo continues to climb with You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, which jumps eight places to Number 5 and has accumulated more than 305,000 units. Her earlier albums SOUR and GUTS remain steady performers, appearing at 26 and 29, respectively.

Fleetwood Mac, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Noah Kahan and Alex Warren all hold strong positions in the Top 10, while Oasis round out the list with Time Flies: 1994–2009, following the Oasis Live ’25 tour.

With one quarter still to go, Jackson’s lead is substantial, but anything could happen.

The UK's Top 10 Albums of 2026 so far:

1. The Essential – Michael Jackson

2. The Art Of Loving – Olivia Dean

3. Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – Harry Styles

4. 50 Years: Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac

5. You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love – Olivia Rodrigo

6. The Highlight – The Weeknd

7. +‑=÷x (Tour Collection) – Ed Sheeran

8. The Great Divide – Noah Kahan

9. You’ll Be Alright Kid (Chapter 1) – Alex Warren

10. Time Flies: 1994–2009 – Oasis