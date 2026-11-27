Pop Backstreet Boys announce four London shows for 2027 Backstreet Boys will return to London for four exclusive UK shows in June 2027 as they continue their celebration of the iconic Millennium era. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Backstreet Boys are heading back to the UK for four London shows as they continue celebrating one of the most defining periods of their career.

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough will perform at The O2 on June 8, 9, 11 and 12, 2027, with their Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London production.

The shows will be the group's only UK performances next year and will bring a production inspired by the late-1990s and early-2000s era that transformed the band into global pop superstars.

The announcement follows a busy period for Backstreet Boys, who have spent the past two years revisiting their biggest hits for audiences around the world.

The London dates will come just months after the band conclude their long-running Las Vegas residency, which is scheduled to finish in January 2027.

Backstreet Boys said they were excited to finally respond to demand from their British fans and bring the production to the capital.

The group said: "London, we heard you, and we're so excited to bring the 'Into the Millennium - Homecoming' to The O2!!

"We had so much fun bringing this show to life for our residency in Düsseldorf this year, and now we get to continue celebrating Millennium and The O2's 20th anniversary with all of you."

The production has already enjoyed a successful run in Germany, where Backstreet Boys performed 10 sold-out stadium shows at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, entertaining more than 450,000 fans.

The European residency fuelled speculation that the Millennium show could make its way to Britain.

The band will now look to create a similar experience in London as they revisit the songs and imagery associated with their hugely successful Millennium era.

Released in 1999, Millennium became one of the defining albums of the boy band's career, featuring hits including I Want It That Way, Larger Than Life and Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely.

The four London dates will also form part of The O2's 20th anniversary celebrations.

AEG International senior vice president of programming Emma Bownes said: "Backstreet Boys are one of the most iconic pop groups of all time, so we're incredibly excited to welcome them back to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations.

"They've delivered some unforgettable shows here over the years and having them join us for this milestone year for a run of shows feels incredibly special - we can't wait to celebrate with artists and fans throughout 2027."

The O2's marketing director Gareth Griffiths added: "We couldn't think of a better act to help celebrate 20 years of The O2 than Backstreet Boys. As one of the best-selling bands of all time, they've provided the soundtrack to countless fans' lives since the 90s."

Members of the Backstreet Boys Army Fan Club will receive first access to tickets through a presale beginning on December 1, while general sale opens on December 4 at 12pm GMT.

Alongside the artist presale, O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will get 72-hour presale access to tickets for the shows at The O2 via Priority Tickets.