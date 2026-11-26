Indie Noah Kahan announces new album Live From The Great Divide Noah Kahan is set to release a new 16-track concert collection drawn from performances across North America, offering fans a snapshot of one of the biggest tours of his career. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Noah Kahan is closing out a huge period in his career by giving fans a new live album to soundtrack it.

The Stick Season hitmaker has announced Live From The Great Divide, a 16-track collection arriving on December 11 that captures performances from his recent Great Divide World Tour.

The release comes as demand for Kahan's live shows continues to grow. The singer recently unveiled plans for his 2027 The Last of the Bugs World Tour, with all 24 North American dates selling out after tickets went on sale. The run will begin in Athens, Georgia, in April before concluding with a major Wembley Stadium show in London in July.

Kahan spent much of the past year performing in some of the biggest venues of his career, playing stadiums across North America alongside arena dates in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK. Support on the upcoming tour will come from a rotating group of artists including Gregory Alan Isakov, Remi Wolf, Ashe, Kingfishr, Alyssa Grace, Tiny Habit and Buffalo Traffic Jam.

Before returning to the road, however, fans will get the chance to relive some of the standout moments from his most recent trek.

Rather than focusing on one particular show, Live From The Great Divide draws material from numerous stops across the continent. Recordings were captured at concerts in cities including Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Cincinnati, creating a snapshot of the tour as it travelled between major markets.

Among the songs featured is a live performance of Orbiter, which has been selected as the record's opening preview. The version was recorded during Kahan's headline appearance at New York's Citi Field, one of the largest shows of the tour.

A performance video released alongside the announcement shows the singer delivering the acoustic track to a packed stadium audience, highlighting the audience connection that has become a defining feature of his concerts as his profile has continued to rise.

The project also marks Kahan's second consecutive live LP following the release of 2023's Live from Fenway Park.



