Rock Johnny Depp and Graham Nash among stars set for Terry Reid celebration concert in London Johnny Depp, Graham Nash and Imelda May will be among the performers honouring late rock singer Terry Reid at a special one-night event in London next year. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Johnny Depp will join Graham Nash, Imelda May and a host of other musicians for a special concert celebrating the life and legacy of acclaimed singer-songwriter Terry Reid.

The actor and musician is among the first names announced for Seed of Memory – Celebrating The Life and Music of Terry Reid, which is scheduled to take place at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 12, 2027.

Nash, PP Arnold, Rumer, Spike of The Quireboys and blues guitarist Toby Lee are also on the bill, with organisers confirming that additional performers will be announced in the run-up to the event.

Presented by Academy Events, DMP, Décor and War Child, the concert takes its title from Reid's 1976 album Seed of Memory, which was produced by Nash and remains one of the most celebrated releases of the singer's career.

Reid earned a reputation as one of British rock's most admired vocalists during a career that spanned decades. Born in St Neots on November 13, 1949, he became known as "Superlungs" because of his powerful and distinctive voice, attracting admiration from fellow musicians across the industry.

Although he never achieved the commercial profile of some of his contemporaries, Reid's influence extended far beyond record sales. His career became the subject of rock folklore after he passed on opportunities to front both Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, opting instead to continue developing his own solo career.

That decision helped establish Reid as a respected figure who consistently followed his own creative instincts, building a catalogue that continues to attract new listeners long after its original release.

The singer died from cancer in Rancho Mirage, California, on August 4, 2025, aged 75. The forthcoming tribute concert will celebrate both his music and the impact he had on generations of performers who followed.

General sale tickets for the event will be available from 10am on November 27, 2026, via Ticketmaster and official event outlets, with prices ranging from £65 to £75 plus booking fees.

The announcement marks another tribute project involving Depp and May following their recent collaboration in honour of Shane MacGowan. Earlier this month, the pair featured on 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan, a collection celebrating the late Pogues frontman. The record also included contributions from Bruce Springsteen, U2, Tom Waits, Hozier, Jessie Buckley, Kate Moss and Primal Scream.