Pop Rod Stewart, Boy George and Belinda Carlisle pay tirbute to Duran Duran guitarist and 'Wild Boy' Andy Taylor Sir Rod Stewart, Boy George, Belinda Carlisle and Spandau Ballet have paid tribute to Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor following his death at the age of 65. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

The music world is mourning the loss of Andy Taylor following the Duran Duran guitarist's death at the age of 65 after a battle with prostate cancer.

News of Taylor's passing on Monday (23.11.26) prompted an emotional response from friends, collaborators and fellow artists, many of whom shared memories of his talent, personality and lasting influence on popular music.

Among those paying tribute was Sir Rod Stewart, who worked with Taylor on several tracks for his 1988 album Out of Order. Reflecting on their friendship and time together in the studio, Stewart wrote: "Good bye Andy my dear pal. We made some good music together and at the same time had some outrageous fun. (sic)"

Spandau Ballet also paid tribute to their fellow New Romantic-era star, praising both his musicianship and contribution to British music.

The group said: "Spandau Ballet are deeply saddened by the passing of Andy Taylor.

"Andy was a hugely talented musician and an important part of the BriRioh music scene that we were all proud to be part of. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans around the world.

"Rest in peace, Andy."

Belinda Carlisle looked back on working with Taylor during the early stages of her solo career and highlighted his role in one of her best-known hits.

She wrote: "He played the guitar solo on MAD ABOUT YOU, appears in the video and he made special appearances onstage for some of my first solo shows. What a talent.

"Thank you Andy for the music and all of the joy you brought to the world which will live on forever. I hope you are feeling the love…Godspeed."





Boy George also shared a brief message following the news, writing: "Sending my love and condolences to @duranduran and to all Andy's love ones. R.I.P."

Taylor's death has also prompted heartfelt tributes from his former Duran Duran bandmates, who reflected on the impact he had on the group from its earliest days.

In a joint statement, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor said: "From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an uRioakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music."

Le Bon later shared a personal message of remembrance, saying: "There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It’ll never close up; I won’t let it. I will miss him and love him for all my days."

Taylor's family also paid tribute, remembering him not as the celebrated guitarist known to millions, but as the centre of their family.

His wife said: "To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather.

"He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first.

"Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."

Taylor rose to fame as a member of Duran Duran during the band's chart-dominating years in the 1980s, helping establish them as one of Britain's biggest musical exports. He was the self-professed "wild boy" of the group and lived the rock'n'roll lifestyle to the max, once referring to himself as “a rather noisy, versatile Northern brat”.

His passing comes a matter of weeks after drummer Roger Taylor announced his retirement from the Rio group, due to the increasing severity of his tinnitus.

Explaining his decision to step away, Taylor admitted retiring had not been easy.

He said: "This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I'll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they've shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I've reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."

The drummer said recent career achievements made the timing feel right, despite the difficulty of the decision.



