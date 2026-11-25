Rock Live review: Good Charlotte bring Motel Du Cap tour to triumphant end with pop punk party Good Charlotte proved why they are legends in the pop punk scene with a blistering and powerful performance at Manchester's Co-op Live. SHARE SHARE Good Charlotte delivered something special at Co-op Live

Good Charlotte brought their Motel Du Cap European and UK tour to a triumphant end in Manchester.

The pop punk icons headlined their biggest show to date in the North West city on Friday (20.11.26) as they stepped out on stage at the Co-op Live arena for a truly special evening.

Yellowcard were the perfect guests to make sure everyone was ready for GC with a set that felt like their own celebratory lap and a statement of intent for the future.

The veteran rockers powered through the likes of Better Days and Love Letters Lost, before bringing Co-op Live to a standstill with a heartbreaking rendition of Sonny by New Found Glory.

The performance was a tribute to Chad Gilbert, NFG's late guitarist who died in September aged 45 following a long battle with cancer, and Yellowcard frontman Ryan Key said they were taking on the song at a time when their friends might find it too 'heavy'.

Later, they brought out GC's Joel Madden for Bedroom Posters, before ending the set with singalong anthem Ocean Avenue.

If Yellowcard set the stage in Manchester, GC took it to another stratosphere.

Good Charlotte brought their tour to a close in style (c) Isabelle Clayton/Redferns/Getty





From the moment the lights dropped and A New Beginning played over the PA, it's clear everyone was in for a special night, on and off stage.

A blistering start with The Anthem, Girls & Boys and Riot Girl back to back set the tone for a hit-filled set proving why Good Charlotte remain one of the best bands in the game.

As they acknowledged a few times during the evening, they've always been outsiders, now sitting somewhere between underdogs and megastars.

A few things are clear as the show moves on.

Firstly, Good Charlotte care so deeply for their fans, and Joel's emotional rally cry before Hold On felt like it could genuinely be saving someone's life.

Secondly, they're genuinely grateful to the thousands of fans here and the role they've played in their lives, as they shouted out people who have friendship forged by the band's music.

Also, their stage show is phenomenal, rivalling the biggest arena and stadium acts with LED screens and platforms giving the impression of a constantly changing set geared to each song.

They delivered a special hit filled set (c) Isabelle Clayton/Redferns/Getty





Finally, they have hits. A tonne of them.

Deep cuts like The Motivation Proclamation and Wondering sat perfectly alongside Keep your Hands Off My Girl, The Chronicles of Life and Death, Dance Floor Anthem, and newer tracks like Rejects.

GC might not always be mentioned in the same breath as My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Green Day and others, but they have a back catalogue to rival them all.

After Hold On, the rest of the band left brothers Joel and Benji on stage for a powerful performance of Emotionless, which they've started playing again on this recent tour.

With no encore, the final few songs were a juggernaut of pop punk magic, with The Young And The Hopeless leading nicely into Little Things.

After I Just Wanna Live, it was time for Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous to bring things to a euphoric end.

As the band pointed out, they don't play a lot of shows anymore - but here's hoping it's not too long before Good Charlotte make it back to the UK.