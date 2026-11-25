Rock Dave Hill's Slade cancel December 2026 tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances' Dave Hill's Slade have called off their planned December 2026 UK tour, with ticket holders advised to seek refunds through their original point of purchase. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Dave Hill's Slade have cancelled their planned December 2026 UK tour.

The veteran rock group's official Facebook page confirmed the festive run of shows will no longer take place, although no further details have been provided about the reason for the cancellation.

A statement from the band read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce that the December 2026 Tour will no longer be going ahead.

"We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause.

"Customers who have purchased tickets are advised to contact their original point of purchase to arrange a refund.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

The stops included Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford, Cardiff, Bournemouth, London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

They will stay play their concerts in the Netherlands on November 26 and 27 as planned.





The cancellation comes after Hill previously reassured fans he had no plans to retire from performing, despite promoting a series of 2025 shows under the banner of The Final Tour.

At the time, the longtime guitarist explained the title had led to some confusion and stressed he simply wanted to reduce the number of dates he was playing rather than quit touring altogether.

He said: "Things get interpreted differently ... I'm not going to do a back-to-back tour in the UK at Christmas. What I'm going to do is a couple of special gigs, slightly bigger.

"I tell the audience I'm not retiring, big claps!

"I'm just changing how I do the Christmas shows. I did three shows at the beginning of this tour and I was really knackered at the end of the first show, it was a fantastic gig in Wales."

Hill has continued to take Slade's classic hits, including Merry Xmas Everybody, on the road with a line-up featuring John Berry on vocals and bass, Russell Keefe on keyboards and backing vocals, and Alex Bines on drums.

Away from the band's touring activity, Hill released his debut solo album, Dirtyfoot Lane, last month.

The record is named after a real location in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

Hill told ContactMusic.com the album is deeply personal and inspired by memories from throughout his life. It also includes a tribute to his former Slade bandmates Noddy Holder, Jim Lea and Don Powell.

He said: "I've done a solo album, a very important solo album.

"It's true stories, slightly country, not Slade, but it has rock in there. There's songs written about my mother, I've written a song for Slade. It's a thank you to Noddy, Jim and Don, it's called Thanks For The Good Times, it's a great song."

Holder's son, Django Holder, produced the album after receiving a recommendation from the former Slade frontman.

Hill said: "Noddy Holder's son, Django Holder, produces the album. He's 30 years of age, he's a fantastic guy, very calm, very talented. Noddy recommended him, so I thought, 'I'm going to try him.' He was just great to be with."