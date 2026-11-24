Palaye Royale's Sebastian Danzig 'almost died' after hotel sauna explodes Palaye Royale guitarist Sebastian Danzig has revealed he "almost died" after a hotel sauna in Germany caught fire in a freak explosion, leaving him with burns to his stomach. SHARE SHARE Sebastian Danzig 'almost died'

Palaye Royale guitarist Sebastian Danzig has revealed he "almost died" after a hotel sauna exploded and caught fire during a stay in Germany.

The musician was staying at the Golden Tulip Kassel Hotel Reiss in Kassel on Monday (23.11.26) when the terrifying incident occurred, leaving him with blistering burns to his stomach.

Danzig said: "I almost died. The whole sauna caught on fire. I can't fully explain what happened but the fire department came and paramedics wanted to take me to hospital."

He said the flames were two metres high after an explosion when he put water and oil on the coals.

Sebastian Danzig was badly burned





Danzig said: "It's hard to explain in that split second what it was like jumping in and firefighting, solving a problem just instinctually. The fire was so close to the door and grew to the size of a human. It was right next to the glass door. If I didn't put out that fire with my towel the thing would have completely burned over and I wouldn't be able to get out because it would have been too hot to touch the glass door. I'm grateful...but f***!

"I'm happy I'm okay but this is crazy."

Sebastian Danzig was badly burned





Danzig is currently in Germany promoting Palaye Royale's upcoming international tour, as well as the band's sixth studio album, Amsterdamage, and their latest single, Confidant.

The record is due to be released on January 22 through Sumerian Records and follows a prolific period for the rock trio, which also features brothers Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett.

Confidant is an ode to the romance and fierce loyalty of a Bonnie and Clyde-style "ride-or-die" relationship, with David Bowie serving as an inspiration for the track.

Remington said: "We didn't give ourselves any rules and made one of the most unique songs we've ever made. The iconic David Bowie was an inspiration for this track."

The band have already enjoyed significant success with music from the forthcoming album. Lost In Translation reached number two on the UK physical singles chart, while the track was playlisted across Europe and picked up primetime television spots.

Palaye Royale have also surpassed one billion streams worldwide.

The trio will take Amsterdamage on the road next year for a major world tour, including a headline show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on April 3.

The upcoming run will follow a busy period for the band as they continue building their international following and prepare to release their latest collection of music.