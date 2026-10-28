Rock Rare and unseen David Bowie concert film coming to arenas in 2027 A previously unseen concert film featuring David Bowie on stage in 1978 will be made available for the first time. SHARE SHARE Unseen David Bowie concert film is being revealed

A previously unseen David Bowie concert film is set to debut at Berlin's Uber Arena in early 2027.

Organisers have announced a special immersive light and sound experience using archival footage from the late legend's 1978 Isolar II world tour, which featured songs from the Heroes album.

Stage will premiere at the arena on February 14, with the David Bowie Estate collaborating with Wonderworld and documentary filmmaker Brett Morgen on the project.

Morgen was working on his 2022 Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream when he found the original camera negatives.

Rob Hallett, Founder of Wonderworld and former President of AEG International, said: "David Bowie has bestowed upon us an extraordinary treasure — an unprecedented concert experience that has yet to be witnessed.

"Working hand-in-hand with David Bowie’s Estate and Brett Morgen, we are ensuring this experience is 100 percent faithful to his legacy while making his genius accessible to global fans and a new generation."

Stage was conceived and filmed at Earls Court (c) Getty

Bowie died aged 69 in January 2016 after a secret battle with cancer, and next year would have marked his 80th birthday.

The groundbreaking show - which has been assembled from raw, unseen 35mm film - will be presented across multiple screens, with an integrated lighting show designed by world-renowned lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe, who has worked with the likes of The Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John.

There will also be an immersive audio mix by Paul Massey, who has worked on Bohemian Rhapsody, James Bond movie No Time To Die, and Moonage Daydream.

Stage was conceived and produced in 1978 during the Isolar II concerts at London’s Earls Court.





The legendary concerts have remained untouched in the Bowie Archives for almost 50 years.

It has taken five decades for technology to develop enough to bring his vision to life with cutting-edge spatial audio and visual tech.

Morgen found the footage 10 years ago while working on Moonage Daydream, and as early as 2018 he and the Bowie Estate started discussing the idea of bringing Stage to arenas around the world.

The world premiere is now set as part of the 77th Berlin Film Festival on February 14, 2027 with tickets available via presale today via Eventim, followed by general sale from 9am GMT on October 30.

Head here for tickets.