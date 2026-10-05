Pop David Bowie’s 80th birthday to be marked with global Bowie80 celebrations David Bowie's 80th birthday is being celebrated in a big way. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

A worldwide programme of events, exhibitions and releases has been announced to celebrate David Bowie’s 80th birthday throughout 2027.

A year‑long celebration marking what would have been the music legend's milestone birthday has been announced, with a global schedule of exhibitions, partnerships, releases and fan events set to run throughout 2027 under the banner Bowie80. Details will be revealed exclusively via bowie80.davidbowie.com, which will host updates and announcements across the anniversary year.

The first initiative is a collaboration with US retailer Nordstrom, which will open immersive Bowie‑themed shops in its Seattle, New York and Chicago flagship stores, as well as online. The spaces will feature exclusive fashion collections inspired by Bowie’s influence on style, with contributions from designers including Undercover, Marc Jacobs, Paul Smith and AllSaints.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will also take part in the celebrations, launching a Bowie80 retail pop‑up from mid‑November through January across its museum store, online shop and airport outlet. The venue will host fan events over Bowie’s birthday weekend, including themed talks, trivia, music and photo opportunities, alongside a photography exhibition featuring both classic and previously unseen images. Further details will be announced later in the year.

Morrison Hotel Gallery will mark the milestone with Strange Fascination, a major photography exhibition opening in early February 2027 in New York and West Hollywood. The show will present career‑spanning and unreleased images from the gallery’s archives and the Bowie estate, tracing six key eras of Bowie’s visual and artistic evolution. Participating photographers will be confirmed in January.

A new symphonic production, Bowie (breaking) GLASS, will premiere in Copenhagen in spring 2027. Developed by Schirmer Theatrical and Østre Gasværk Teater, the show places Bowie’s original recordings in dialogue with the work of Philip Glass, combining live musicians, vocalists and orchestra.

Perryscope Productions will launch Bowie80 merchandise through Bowie’s official webstore and Amazon, with additional licensed products arriving throughout 2027. The immersive show David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, which debuted at London's Lightroom, will expand to Manchester, Brighton and Hamburg next year, while the V+A’s David Bowie: On Tour will begin a UK tour in Dundee before moving to Blackpool.



