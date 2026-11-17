Indie Live Review: Johnny Marr treats fans to deep cuts from The Smiths as he celebrates new album at Banquet Records gig Johnny Marr celebrated his new album The Age of Everything at a gig for Banquet Records in London on Monday night (16.11.26), whilst also treating the sold-out crowd to some deep cuts from his former band The Smiths. SHARE SHARE

Johnny Marr treated fans to deep cuts from The Smiths as he celebrated his new solo album The Age of Everything at Circuit in Kingston-upon-Thames on Monday night (16.11.26) for Banquet Records.

The 63-year-old guitarist-and-singer went all the way back to 1984 to play Still Ill, from The Smiths' self-titled debut LP, but he had to restart the track after a musical hiccup, something Johnny admitted can happen "when you play songs you haven't played for 35 years".

Before launching into the song, he told the crowd: "Let's see if I get this one right. I really messed it up the other night, I'm really sorry guys, I'm still apologising."

After performing the opening part for a few seconds Johnny briefly brought a halt to proceedings.

He then said: "Hold on a sec, I knew something would go wrong. Just to be sure that wasn't on me, was it? Just to check did I get it right? This is what happens when you play songs you haven't played for, like, 35 years but we'll give it a go."

Johnny Marr dipped into The Smiths’ back catalogue at his Banquet Records gig, going all the way back to 1984 to play Still Ill. One minor little hiccup just made the fans love it more. https://t.co/THD3lL3zJV — Contact Music (@Contactmusic) November 17, 2026

It was not the only Smiths song that Marr played on the night as he also treated the sold out crowd to The Headmaster Ritual from the band's second album, 1985's Meat Is Murder.

Highlights from The Age of Everything included Ophelia, with its trademark Marr guitar riff, driving love song Beyond the Rain and Just Once More.

Johnny dipped back into his solo back catalogue to perform 2014 single Easy Money and 2021 dance track Spirit Power and Soul.

He also took a moment to thank the crowd for buying his current record to get into the intimate show because the album format still remains vital to him.

He said: “So is the deal to come to this concert you have to buy the album? Thank you, goodnight!

“No, seriously, the album is 14 months of devotion and travel and work. It means a lot that you actually bought it, and listened to it and it’s in your life for a little bit of time. Because albums still mean a lot to me.”

The indie legend did away with the formality of leaving the stage only to return to deliver an encore.

Telling fans he wasn't going to "slink off and pretend we’re not not to play another song, I can’t be bothered with that s*** at my age," Marr and his band then launched into a cover Iggy Pop’s The Passenger to huge cheers.

Johnny Marr setlist at Circuit for Banquet Records:

1. Spin

2. Ophelia

3. It's Time

4. Fire With Fire

5. How Come

6. The Headmaster Ritual (The Smiths cover)

7. All in a Life

8. Spirit Power and Soul

9. Beyond the Rain

10. Just Once More

11. Still Ill (The Smiths cover)

12. Easy Money

13. The Passenger (Iggy Pop cover)