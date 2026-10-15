Pop Blondie announce High Noon, their first new album in almost a decade Blondie will release High Noon in February 2027, marking their final album with late drummer Clem Burke. SHARE SHARE Credit: Maddy Rotman

Blondie have confirmed details of High Noon, their first studio album in nine years and the final record to feature co‑founding drummer Clem Burke, who passed away in 2025.

The follow‑up to 2017’s Pollinator arrives on 26 February 2027, led by new single Spectral Eyes. The track, originally written and released by Johnny Marr in 2018, has been re‑imagined by the band for the project.

Debbie Harry says the album reflects Blondie’s long‑running ability to evolve while staying rooted in their identity: “This album is classic Blondie – an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new.

“This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we're living now.”

Chris Stein added that the band remain grateful for the support they’ve received across their career.

He said: “It’s been a long, strange ride, and somehow here we are with another Blondie album.

“I’m not sure what the f*** I’m supposed to say at this point, except that we're incredibly grateful for all your support over the years.”

Recording for High Noon began in New York in 2022, with producer John Congleton overseeing early sessions. Much of the material was developed live in the studio, before additional production and mixing from David Wrench helped shape the final sound.

The album’s visual direction comes from long‑time collaborator Rob Roth, who has created a new aesthetic blending elements of Blondie’s past with a more cinematic, forward‑looking style. Roth describes the project’s imagery as existing “between the past, present and future.”

The tracklist spans several corners of Blondie’s history, including Heartbreak Kid, Sleepwalking – written by Glen Matlock – and a new version of Little Metal Drummer. The new album comes after Harry recently reiterated that she would not perform under the Blondie name without the group’s original core, emphasising the importance of the band’s founding identity.

High Noon tracklisting:

1. Spectral Eyes

2. Heartbreak Kid

3. Come Back Home

4. Tambo Tambo

5. Man Who Had No Face

6. The End

7. Little Metal Drummer

8. Sleepwalking

9. Whistle Into The Wind

10. Antifreeze

11. East of Eden

12. Bad Underwear

13. Ah, Sunflower, Weary of Time