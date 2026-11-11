Pop SZA, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala to headline Coachella 2027 After much speculation and leaks, SZA, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala are confirmed to top the bill at Coachella 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

SZA, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala have been confirmed as the headliners for Coachella 2027 after details of the line-up leaked ahead of the official announcement.

The annual music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends, running from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, with the trio topping a bill packed with major names from across the music world.

The headline slot marks a major moment for SZA, whose involvement had been heavily rumoured in recent weeks. Speculation intensified after the singer shared a fan-made graphic referencing "SZACHELLA", a possible 2027 tour and her long-awaited third studio album.

The Grammy winner has also been teasing new music, recently giving fans a taste of an unreleased track that samples Natanya's song HUSH.

Elsewhere on the line-up, Madonna is set to make her Coachella return more than 20 years after her memorable 2006 Sahara Tent performance during the Confessions on a Dance Floor era.

The Queen of Pop's booking follows her surprise appearance alongside Sabrina Carpenter at this year's festival and the release of her latest project, Confessions II.

Coachella 2027 will also feature performances from Daddy Yankee, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Don Toliver and Becky G.

One of the more unexpected names on the poster is electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder, who is due to perform at the festival at the age of 86.

Festival organisers are also expanding their immersive offerings beyond traditional live sets. Following the launch of the Bunker attraction in 2026, which featured an experience inspired by Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac, attendees will be able to explore a new installation titled Justice - Blinded by the Lights.

The attraction continues Justice's long association with Coachella, having first appeared at the festival in 2007.

Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Reports last month suggested Dua was in advanced discussions to secure a headline slot after opting to perform at Glastonbury instead of Coachella in 2023.

It was also claimed BTS had held preliminary talks about appearing at the festival, although the K-pop superstars do not feature on the final line-up.