Hip Hop/Rap Travis Scott, Cardi B and Justice lead GTA VI festival line-up Rockstar Games and PlayStation have announced a one-day music festival inspired by the world of Grand Theft Auto VI, featuring performances from Travis Scott, Cardi B, Justice and Metro Boomin. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Grand Theft Auto VI fans will be able to step into the game's musical world as Rockstar Games and PlayStation prepare to host a special festival celebrating the highly anticipated title.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival will take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami on November 21, bringing together artists whose music reflects the atmosphere and influences of the game's fictional Florida-inspired setting.

Travis Scott is among the headline acts, with the rapper set to lead a Cactus Jack showcase featuring Don Toliver, Kodak Black and SoFaygo. Cardi B and Metro Boomin are also on the bill.

The event will also showcase Latin music, with Rauw Alejandro scheduled to perform a special "Rauw and Friends" set. Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, Tainy and Suero are among the other artists announced.

Electronic music will feature prominently, with French duo Justice also set to perform. The group are contributing music to Grand Theft Auto VI's soundtrack, which is due to be released alongside the game.

The festival's electronic line-up also includes Nick León, DJ Python, Prospa, Skream, The Dare and Fcukers, highlighting the influence of Miami's nightlife and club culture on the fictional state of Leonida.

Rather than going on general sale, tickets will be distributed through a DICE pre-sale lottery. Fans selected through the process will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets when the ticket window opens on November 11.

The festival comes as Rockstar continues to build anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, which is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.

The game will feature an extensive musical line-up, with artists including PinkPantheress, Future, Yung Lean, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Tame Impala and Fuerza Regida contributing to its soundtrack.

Rockstar has also revealed several of the artists involved in the game's fictional radio stations. Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Robyn and Burna Boy are among the musicians associated with stations that will help bring the world of Grand Theft Auto VI to life.