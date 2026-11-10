Pop Y Not Festival reveals Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Blossoms, Fatboy Slim and The Kooks as 2027 headliners Y Not Festival has announced Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Blossoms, Fatboy Slim and The Kooks as the headline acts for its 20th anniversary event in Derbyshire next summer. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Y Not Festival has unveiled the first wave of acts for its landmark 20th anniversary edition, with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Blossoms, Fatboy Slim and The Kooks confirmed to top the bill in 2027.

The festival returns to Pikehall, Derbyshire, from July 29 to August 1, marking two decades since it began as a small house party before growing into one of the UK's most popular independent music events.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will headline the opening night, bringing a catalogue packed with disco classics including Le Freak, Good Times and I Want Your Love.

Rodgers said: "Twenty years of the Y Not Festival deserves a proper party, and throwing proper parties happens to be what CHIC does best. The Peak District is going to be one big dance floor, and we're all going to be on it together."

Blossoms will top the bill on Friday. The Stockport group recently celebrated their fifth UK number one album with Songs From The Wedding Cake and are expected to perform fan favourites including Charlemagne and Your Girlfriend.

Saturday's headline slot belongs to dance music icon Fatboy Slim, who will make his Y Not debut.

He said: "I can't wait to play at Y Not Festival for the first time next year. We're gonna eat, sleep, rave, repeat all weekend long."

The Kooks will close the festival on Sunday after enjoying a career resurgence in recent years following the success of Never/Know and celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of their debut album Inside In/Inside Out.

Frontman Luke Pritchard said: "Y Not has always been a proper festival, the muddy, gloriously messy kind that's run by people who love music. Twenty editions from a back-garden party is a hell of a story."

The eclectic line-up also includes the likes of Bastille and Sugababes, alongside Embrace, DMA'S, Feeder, Gabrielle, Inhaler, La Roux, Ocean Colour Scene, Razorlight, Tinie Tempah and The Coral, with more acts still to be announced.

Festival director Kevin Moore said the 2027 event would celebrate "everything that makes this festival what it is".

Tickets go on sale on November 13, HERE.



