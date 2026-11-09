K-pop Stray Kids announce huge 2027 world tour including London stadium show Stray Kids will bring their new RUN IT world tour to stadiums across North America and Europe next year, including a major UK date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. SHARE SHARE Credit: Live Nation

Stray Kids are heading back to the UK next summer.

The K-pop group have confirmed a headline concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 13 as part of their newly-announced RUN IT world tour.

The London date comes two years after the band played two sold-out shows at the same venue on their hugely successful dominATE tour, which saw them perform to packed crowds across North America, Europe and Asia.

Their latest tour will begin in Seattle in May before travelling through the United States and Canada and then heading to Europe for a series of stadium performances in cities including Paris, Munich, Vienna, Barcelona and Milan.

However, the upcoming tour will take place without Lee Know, who is set to begin his mandatory military service before the North American and European dates get underway. The remaining seven members will continue with the scheduled shows while he fulfils his national obligations.

Fans will be able to access tickets through a number of pre-sale opportunities before general sales begin on November 19.

The announcement continues a remarkable run for Stray Kids, who have spent the last few years establishing themselves as one of K-pop's biggest international success stories.

Most recently, the band completed a string of STRAYCITY performances in Latin America and made history at Rock in Rio after becoming the first K-pop act ever to headline the iconic Brazilian festival.

The group have also become a major force on the album charts. Their latest record, THIS AND THAT, debuted atop the Billboard 200, extending a remarkable streak that has seen every one of their first nine charting releases open at number one.

The band's catalogue has continued to grow in popularity, with tracks including God's Menu, S-Class, LALALALA, CASE 143 and Chk Chk Boom.



