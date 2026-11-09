K-pop TWICE concert film set for cinema release in 2027 TWICE's recent world tour will be brought to the big screen next year in a new concert movie featuring live performances and behind-the-scenes footage. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

TWICE fans will be able to relive the K-pop group's latest world tour from the comfort of a cinema seat when a new concert film arrives in theatres next year.

The nine-piece South Korean pop phenomenon has announced TWICE: This Is For… You, a feature-length movie inspired by its recent global trek. Filmed during the group's sold-out run at London's O2 Arena, the project will pair live performance footage with previously unseen moments away from the stage.

Audiences worldwide will get the chance to experience the concert event when the film arrives in cinemas on February 5, 2027.

Helen Parker, Executive Vice President of Universal Pictures Content Group, said the production reflects the scale of TWICE's live appeal.

She said: "Twice are a truly global phenomenon, and ‘This Is For… You’ captures everything that makes their live performances so special."

The movie marks the latest collaboration between Universal Pictures Content Group and Crosswalk after the companies teamed up on Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, which brought the K-pop group's live show to the big screen earlier this year.

Director Paul Dugdale, who worked on the Stray Kids release, has once again been recruited to helm the new project.

Discussing the continued partnership, Parker added: "Following the incredible response to ‘Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience,’ we're delighted to continue our partnership with Crosswalk and Live Nation to bring another world-class K-pop experience to cinemas and give fans around the world the opportunity to experience it together on the big screen."

Since emerging through JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE have grown into one of the biggest names in K-pop, building a huge international fanbase and achieving significant commercial success around the world.

The group, comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, have enjoyed multiple major chart achievements, including reaching number one on the Billboard 200.

The This Is For world tour began in Incheon in July 2025 and ultimately spanned 81 dates before concluding in Seoul a year later.

The tour was launched in support of the group's album This Is For, which topped South Korea's Circle Album Chart and became another top-10 success on the US Billboard 200.



