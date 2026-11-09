Electronic Pet Shop Boys to headline The O2's 20th anniversary celebrations with two greatest hits shows Pet Shop Boys have been added to The O2's 20th birthday line-up and will bring their DREAMWORLD MAX: The Greatest Hits Live show to the London venue for two nights in July 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Pet Shop Boys are joining The O2's star-studded 20th anniversary celebrations with a pair of major London concerts next summer.

The synth-pop icons will take over the capital's arena on July 9 and July 10, 2027, with performances of their DREAMWORLD MAX: The Greatest Hits Live production. Fellow electronic favourites Saint Etienne and darkwave duo Boy Harsher have been announced as special guests.

The concerts form part of a year-long programme marking two decades of The O2, with a host of high-profile artists already lined up for the venue's anniversary festivities.

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming at AEG International, hailed the duo's lasting influence on British music.

She said: "Pet Shop Boys are one of the most influential and celebrated acts in British music history, so we're delighted to welcome them to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations. Their DREAMWORLD MAX: The Greatest Hits Live show brings together an extraordinary catalogue of hits that have soundtracked generations, and these greatest hits shows will be a fitting addition to what is already shaping up to be an unforgettable anniversary year at The O2."

The venue's long-running partner Virgin Media O2 also welcomed the announcement.

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Sponsorship at VMO2, said: "Few acts have had such an enduring impact on British pop as the Pet Shop Boys, whose distinctive electronic sound has influenced generations of artists. With a catalogue of timeless hits spanning four decades, we're looking forward to welcoming them back to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations and for customers to be able to enjoy access to tickets via Priority."

The It's a Sin hitmakers are the latest addition to an increasingly impressive anniversary programme.

The news follows the recent confirmation that Jamiroquai will stage a three-night residency at the venue on July 15, 16 and 19. The funk outfit share a long history with The O2, having previously performed as part of its 10th birthday celebrations before returning for several acclaimed shows in the years since.

A number of other acts have already been unveiled for the milestone year, including Jorja Smith, Maisie Peters, Shreya Ghoshal, SOMBR, David Guetta, Kings of Leon, Jack Johnson and Don Omar.

Organisers have confirmed that more artists are still to be announced as preparations continue for what is expected to be one of the venue's biggest celebration programmes to date.

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