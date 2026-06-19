Pop Live review: Nile Rodgers and CHIC bring the party to the palace at Hampton Court Palace Festival Nile Rodgers and CHIC returned to Hampton Court Palace for a sold‑out show, delivering a high‑energy set that kept the audience on their feet throughout the night. SHARE SHARE Credit: Prses

Nile Rodgers and CHIC returned to Hampton Court Palace on Wednesday night (17.06.26), marking their first appearance at the venue since their 2024 sell‑out, and once again performing to a full house.

Long before the show began, the atmosphere across the palace grounds was lively. Groups gathered on the lawns with picnics as 80s pop classics played from portable speakers, and the warm evening sun set over the Tudor buildings.

The band opened their Hampton Court Palace Festival set with Le Freak, immediately prompting the audience to rise to their feet, before moving seamlessly into Everybody Dance.

The early run of CHIC staples set the tone for the evening, with the crowd remaining standing for the duration of the performance. I Want Your Love followed, delivered before Rodgers formally introduced the musicians on stage.

A medley of Rodgers’ chart‑topping productions came next, beginning with I’m Coming Out and featuring extended saxophone and trumpet solos.

The sequence moved through Sister Sledge favourites including We Are Family and Thinking of You, the latter introduced as a tribute to the late Bernard Edwards, CHIC bassist, co-founder and Rodgers' trusted songwriting partner

Vocalist Naomi Rodgers drew one of the night’s strongest reactions with an a cappella section that showcased her range and control.

Elsewhere, Rodgers paused the set to share a story from his time working with Madonna, recalling discussions around the release strategy for Material Girl and Like a Virgin.

The band then performed a second medley built around his pop collaborations, including both Madonna tracks, Modern Love and Cuff It. A performance of Get Lucky, sung through a vocoder by keyboardist Russell Graham, was accompanied by an image of Rodgers with Pharrell Williams and Daft Punk projected behind the stage.

Lose Yourself to Dance kept the audience moving as the set progressed.

The sound throughout the evening was balanced and clear, and the musicians appeared visibly energised, interacting with one another and the crowd.

Drummer Ralph Rolle later took centre stage for what he introduced as the “section of Maximum Funkosity”, leading a call‑and‑response routine that gradually built the audience to full volume.

Throughout the exchange he maintained a steady groove, adding fills while speaking directly to the crowd.

The final section of the show began with Let’s Dance, which had the 3,000‑strong audience jumping in unison.

The band then moved into an extended version of Good Times, introduced with the message “Peace, Love, and Good Times”.

Rodgers incorporated the Rapper’s Delight verse, acknowledging the track’s historic connection to the CHIC bassline.

The closing minutes featured improvised solos from the band, including a standout moment from bassist Jerry Barnes, before the ensemble brought the night to a climactic finish.

50 years into their career, CHIC still has the power to bring the party. Not only did everyone in the audience leave Hampton Court ecstatic, but from the way they were acting on stage, I’m sure the band left with a smile painted across their faces too.

Rating: 4/5