K-pop LISA admits she feels fearless onstage In a new interview, LISA said performing in front of fans makes her feel fearless and also praised her BLACKPINK bandmates' solo careers. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

LISA has revealed she feels "the most myself" when she's standing in front of thousands of fans.

The BLACKPINK superstar - who released the EP Press Play in October - has conquered some of the biggest stages in the world in recent years, but she admits performing still gives her a sense of freedom unlike anything else in her life.

Opening up about her love of being on stage, LISA told PAPER Magazine: "When I'm on stage, I feel the most myself.

"I just feel so me. No fear, no nothing. I'm just there, present with my fans."

The 29-year-old singer-and-rapper said live performances allow her to switch off from everything else going on around her and focus solely on the music and the crowd.

She added: "I feel confident, free.

"I don't really think about anything. I'm just doing whatever I love to do."

The comments come as LISA enters a new era in her career, expanding far beyond the K-pop phenomenon that made her a household name.

While each member of BLACKPINK has been carving out her own path with solo music and projects, LISA insisted she couldn't be prouder of what her bandmates have achieved.

Praising ROSÉ, JENNIE and JISOO for showcasing their individual personalities through their work, she said: "Every single song or project that they put out to the world, it's just so them."

LISA added: "I'm just so happy for them."





The candid interview arrives as the Thai singer gives fans a deeper look into her life through her new documentary, Always Lalisa.

Directed by Sue Kim, the film follows LISA during a crucial period as she steps out on her own professionally while continuing her commitments with BLACKPINK. The documentary explores the pressure of building a solo identity after spending much of her career as one quarter of one of the world's biggest girl groups.

It also shines a light on the balancing act between music, acting opportunities, business ambitions and the personal challenges that come with living under constant public scrutiny.

LISA's rise over the last few years has been remarkable. The star has become one of the most recognisable faces in global entertainment, scoring a string of milestone moments that have helped establish her as a force in her own right.

Among her achievements are becoming the first female K-pop artist and first Thai artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, and the first K-pop artist to have her own Las Vegas residency, VIVA LA LISA, which is currently running at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She's also taken to the Coachella stage as a solo performer, joining the Met Gala host committee and making her acting debut in the hit drama The White Lotus.

Her acting career is only just getting started. LISA is also attached to upcoming Netflix projects including TYGO and an untitled romantic comedy inspired by Notting Hill.