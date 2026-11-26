The Female Boss! How Tulisa conquered the charts, got The X Factor, survived an ex-boyfriend's revenge tape and returned with N-Dubz... From Camden grime prodigy to Female Boss, revisit the chart-topping highs and courtroom triumphs that made Tulisa a force to be reckoned with. SHARE SHARE





























Tulisa Contostavlos is reclaiming her narrative as her candid three-part documentary series, Tulisa: The Reckoning, arrives on Paramount+.

The 38-year-old pop star reflects on her meteoric rise to fame, becoming the youngest ever X Factor judge in 2011, the 2012 revenge sex tape that destroyed her trust, the devastating 2013 Fake Sheikh entrapment that derailed her career and her ongoing campaign for new media regulation.

But before you stream Tulisa: The Reckoning discover the journey that took Tulisa from humble beginnings in Camden Town, London, all the way to the top of the charts...

Read on...