Indie Watch: Fontainies D.C. drop Spotify Live Room performances of Dopamine Chamber tracks Fontaines D.C. joined the Spotify Live Room to showcase two songs from chart-topper Dopamine Chamber. SHARE SHARE Credit: Spotify

Fontaines D.C. have unveiled the first official performance videos for two tracks from their acclaimed album Dopamine Chamber.

The Irish rockers played album opener Six Shot Morning and fan favourite Happy For You during an exclusive session in the Spotify Live Room.

The clips have now been released on Spotify, giving fans a fresh look at songs that have become standout moments on the band's latest record.

Notably, the videos mark the first time Fontaines D.C. have officially shared live performance footage of either track.

The exclusive Spotify performances of Six Shot Morning and Happy For You are available to watch now.







