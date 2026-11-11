Pop Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces Royal Albert Hall Christmas Kitchen Disco show for 2027 Sophie Ellis-Bextor will bring her festive Christmas Kitchen Disco show to London's Royal Albert Hall in December 2027 as part of a UK tour that will also coincide with the release of her upcoming Christmas album. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jordan Munns

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to bring her festive Christmas Kitchen Disco show to London's Royal Albert Hall as part of a UK tour in 2027.

The Murder on the Dancefloor hitmaker will perform at the iconic venue on December 15, 2027, with the concert serving as the final date of a 17-show run across the UK.

Ellis-Bextor revealed the tour will coincide with the release of a Christmas album, which is due to arrive in 2027.

She said: "I absolutely love Christmas and so it makes me very happy to announce a UK Christmas tour in 2027 where the band and I will once again be bringing the seasonal cheer to a venue near you.

"Gloriously, that is not all! I am also releasing my Christmas Disco album which I am thrilled about. As someone who wears tinsel all year long anyway, this all feels very me and very exciting. So much to share with you all!"

The tour is inspired by the singer's popular Kitchen Disco livestreams, which she launched during the COVID-19 lockdowns and later developed into a successful live show. Her previous Christmas Kitchen Disco tour sold out around the UK in 2023, while she now hosts the Kitchen Disco programme on BBC Radio 2.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said he was delighted to welcome the singer back following her previous performance at the venue.

He said: "We're delighted to be welcoming Sophie Ellis-Bextor back to the Royal Albert Hall in 2027. She really blew us away when she performed here last year, so we can't wait to see what she has in store for us with her Christmas Kitchen Disco show.

"Christmas is our favourite time of the year at the Hall, and we're incredibly proud of the variety of shows that we're able to programme year-on-year. Having Sophie in the calendar already for 2027 is the perfect example of this."

The tour opens in Glasgow before visiting Edinburgh, Bradford, Brighton, Bournemouth, Ipswich, Sheffield, Gateshead, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, York, Bristol, Swansea, Portsmouth and Nottingham ahead of the London finale.

Ellis-Bextor released her eighth studio album, Perimenopop, in 2025. The record became her highest-charting album in more than a decade and was followed by her biggest-ever UK headline tour, which included her largest headline show to date at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ticiets for the Royal Albert Hall concert go on sale at 10am on November 20, with Friends and Patrons able to access tickets 24 hours earlier.