Noah Kahan's rise to success features in new documentary Noah Kahan is to be the focus of a new documentary that explores his sudden rise to fame.

The 28-year-old singer has seen a surge in popularity in the last few years thanks to his 2022 album 'Stick Season' and its title track, which was a huge hit around the world after going viral on TikTok, and his sudden rise to stardom has been captured in an as-yet unnamed film.

According to Rolling Stone, director Nick Sweeney and four companies, Live Nation Productions, Federal Films, Polygram Entertainment, and RadicalMedia, have completed production on the documentary and are currently seeking a distributor to bring it to general release.

