Noah Kahan pleads with fans to not poo at his gigs Noah Kahan has urged fans to use the toilet at his shows after a concertgoer allegedly pooped on the floor during his show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday (26.06.26). SHARE SHARE

Noah Kahan has issued an unusual plea to fans after a shocking incident at one of his concerts left venue staff dealing with human faeces on the arena floor.

The Stick Season singer took to social media to urge concertgoers to use the toilets after a viral TikTok video appeared to show what users speculated was human waste near seats close to the stage during his show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday (26.06.26).

Rather than ignore the bizarre incident, the 29-year-old singer/songwriter addressed it head-on with his trademark self-deprecating humour.

Posting on X on Saturday (27.06.26), Noah Kahan wrote: "If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that (sic)."





The Vermont-born musician then poked fun at himself even further by recalling an embarrassing moment from one of his own performances.

He added: "I s*** myself onstage in Charlottesville but that’s because I am dedicated to my craft (sic)."

The incident comes just days after Olivia Rodrigo revealed some fans wear adult diapers at concerts to avoid losing their place near the front of the crowd.

During an appearance on KISS FM on June 18, the Drivers License hitmaker admitted she has encountered the phenomenon while performing.

She said: "I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show, and that's been an experience as a performer that I have smelled."

Toilet humour has become something of a recurring theme for Noah Kahan in recent months.

Back in April, the Grammy Award nominee admitted some of his best songwriting ideas arrive while he is sitting in the bathroom.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "The bathroom has really good acoustics, and I always think it's funny to be sitting on the toilet playing music.

"My fans seem to like it when I talk about poop and stuff, so it's a good way to mix music and bathroom humour."

Earlier this month, Noah also appealed to supporters to stop stealing a road sign from the street where he once lived after his song The View Between Villages inspired fans to visit Alger Brook Road in Strafford, Vermont.

The singer even offered to personally cover the cost of replacing the repeatedly stolen signs.

He wrote on Instagram Stories: "To fans traveling to the upper valley, I’ve been informed that the Alger Brook Road sign in Strafford has been repeatedly stolen.

"It is a total disrespect to the folks who live on that road and a headache for the town to deal with. I used to live on Alger Brook.

"I hated that because I put the road name in a song that some people have taken that as an invitation to disrupt the lives of the hardworking and kind folks who frequent it.

"To Strafford folks or select board members, please get in touch with me or my amazing mom and I will pay for any replacements and hear out any potential solutions you can think of. I’m really sorry you’re dealing with this."

Noah concluded his message with a reminder that, as his audience continues to grow, he hopes fans will respect both his family's privacy and the communities that helped shape his music.

He wrote: "Again to my fans. This community has grown much larger and I feel I should again remind you all about how deeply protective I am over my family’s privacy, and of the sanctuary of where I am from. Please don’t disturb these places or people."