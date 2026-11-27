Rock Cliff Richard eyes chart history as 86-year-old star takes on The Rolling Stones and Peter Gabriel Sir Cliff Richard is hoping to end a 33-year wait for a UK number one album as he goes head-to-head with fellow music veterans The Rolling Stones and Peter Gabriel. SHARE SHARE Cliff Richard is chasing No.1

Sir Cliff Richard is chasing his first UK number one album in more than three decades with the release of Only Number Ones.

The 86-year-old music veteran has entered a rare chart battle against fellow rock heavyweights The Rolling Stones and Peter Gabriel, with all three artists releasing major albums at the same time.

If Cliff reaches the summit, it will mark his first chart-topping album since The Album in 1993. He came close in 2022 when Christmas With Cliff peaked at number two.

The singer admitted he did not expect to be competing with fellow stars who have also enjoyed careers spanning decades.

He said: "It was never in doubt that I would be the oldest person releasing an album this week, but I had no idea I would be competing with artists that have been around almost as long as I have.

"It's wonderful that we are all still going and releasing albums and still get the opportunity to compete. Maybe this year will be my lucky year and get me back to the top of the charts after 33 years."

Rather than a collection of original songs, Only Number Ones sees Cliff putting his own spin on some of the UK's biggest chart hits.

The album features new recordings of classics including Spirit in the Sky, Oh Pretty Woman, Rock Around the Clock and All I Have To Do Is Dream, alongside a version of Harry Styles' Sign of the Times. Cliff has also recorded a new 2026 take on White Christmas.

The project was produced by Sam Hollander and Josh Edmondson and recorded earlier this year.

A deluxe edition also celebrates Cliff's own chart success, featuring all 14 of his UK number one singles. The collection includes hits such as Living Doll, The Young Ones, Bachelor Boy, Summer Holiday, Congratulations and We Don't Talk Anymore, as well as Christmas favourites Mistletoe and Wine, Saviour's Day and The Millennium Prayer.

Few artists can match Cliff's chart record. The singer remains the third biggest-selling artist in UK singles chart history behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Now, 67 years after scoring his first UK number one single, Cliff is once again hoping to prove he can still compete with the biggest names in music, with a chart victory that would be one of the most remarkable of his career.