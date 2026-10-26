Pop Michael Jackson and Madonna 'were very different' Vincent Paterson has recalled his experience of working with Michael Jackson and Madonna. SHARE SHARE Credit: DPA

Michael Jackson and Madonna were "very different" to work with, according to Vincent Paterson.

The 76-year-old choreographer worked with both Michael and Madonna earlier in his career, and Vincent has admitted that it was a markedly different experience.

The choreographer told People: "Madonna worked in the room with me, and we would keep on going until she knew it.

"I would teach [Michael] primarily what I created, and then he would go into a space by himself and repeat the same movement, I don’t even know, for half an hour or two hours until it came out of his body so perfectly that everybody thought the movement came from himself. And that gave me great joy, that it felt that organic for him."

Vincent worked with Michael - who died in June 2009, aged 50 - for more than 15 years, creating dance routines for the Bad tour, his Super Bowl halftime show and the Smooth Criminal music video, and he's admitted to relishing the experience.

He shared: "You just want to do the best job you possibly can at the moment. And working with Michael Jackson, the fun was that he always wanted me to create something that the world had never seen before. What more can an artist ask for than that?"

In the Smooth Criminal video, Michael flips a coin across the room and it lands in the jukebox, prompting music to start. Vincent cited the video as a particular high point for him in his long and distinguished career.





The choreographer - who has also directed Broadway shows and TV commercials - said: "I started it out that way, and I thought, ‘We have to keep coming up with some of these crazy things throughout.’ I’m really happy that it all succeeded.

"I’m just so happy that even today, people are still talking about and writing me about it and having the joy of sharing their kids’ joy with the video."