Indie Phoebe Bridgers to headline All Points East in 2027 Phoebe Bridgers has been confirmed as a headliner for All Points East next year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers is set to headline All Points East in 2027.

The 32-year-old star has been confirmed as the first headliner for All Points East, East London’s celebrated festival, which is returning to Victoria Park across two weekends in summer 2027.

The Grammy-winning star will take to the stage on Friday 27 August, and she'll be supported by a string of well-known acts, including Caroline Polachek, Kelsey Lu, Danielle Ponder, and jasmine.4.t.

Phoebe released Lost Weekend, her third studio album, in August, and it has proven to be a huge success with fans and critics, earning the singer her first solo Official Number 1 Album Award. The hit record featured the single Lost Boys, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff.

Phoebe's Lost Weekend arena tour of the US, UK and Europe sold out within hours, while the singer is also set to make her acting debut in Primetime, the new drama directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson.

Caroline Polachek has also been announced for All Points East, meaning she'll bring her distinctive sound and experimental styling to the festival in East London in summer 2027.

Caroline, 41, released her last album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, in 2023, and she's recently collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Danny L. Harle.

Kelsey Lu, another of the confirmed acts for All Points East, has also worked with a host of big-name stars, including Florence + The Machine, and Skrillex.

Danielle Ponder - who released her debut album, Some of Us are Brave, in 2022 - is considered to be one of the most compelling new voices in soul music, while Manchester-based jasmine.4.t released her debut record, You Are The Morning, last year.

In 2026, All Points East was headlined by Jorja Smith and Tems, Lorde, Deftones, Tyler, The Creator and Twenty One Pilots. The next edition of the festival could better that, though, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks and months.

The All Points East presale opens on Wednesday (28.10.26), at 10am GMT, while general sale tickets are available from Thursday at 10am. For ticket info, visit allpointseastfestival.com.