Latin Chita Rivera was my female hero, says Paula Abdul Paula Abdul has heaped praise on Chita Rivera, describing the late star as a her "female hero". SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Paula Abdul was inspired by Chita Rivera.

The 64-year-old star is a huge fan of the "uber talented" actress and singer, who passed away in January 2024, aged 91.

Paula - who began her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team - told People: "When I was a kid growing up, she was my female hero.

"I wanted to be like her. I wanted to be able to dance like her. I’d emulate her and dance truly kept her going for all the years that she was active and acting and just being a beam of light. I know that that energy we all can inspire to be and it’s because dance was so prevalent in her life."

Paula feels "grateful" for everything she's managed to achieve in her own career.

The singer - who has previously choreographed music videos for Janet Jackson - shared: "I’ve been fortunate enough to have the most amazing career as a world-renowned choreographer and artist. I’ve dreamt of having a career like this, and it superseded any of my aspirations, my dreams, and I’m so grateful for that.

"I’m grateful that I’ve had the ability, which is one of my favourite things to do, is help pave the way and open the doors for other young talent."

Meanwhile, Paula previously claimed that she underwent a "trajectory change" after turning 60.

The singer told People in 2023: "Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind.

"That of kindness and support and helping others who can't stand up for themselves, to learn to how to combat bullies, to have the self-assuredness that you can do anything that you put your mind to. Talent is only half of it. It's the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself."

Paula subsequently described herself as a "queen of renaissances".

She added: "I've only scratched the surface, and that's how I feel.

"People go, ‘She's got more lives than a cat'. For me, I'm a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy."