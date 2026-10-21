Indie Sam Fender announces huge 2027 UK stadium tour with two nights at Wembley Sam Fender has confirmed a massive run of UK and Irish stadium shows for summer 2027, including his biggest headline dates yet at Wembley Stadium. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Sam Fender has announced his biggest tour to date.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will play stadiums across the UK, Ireland and Europe next summer. Fender has booked two nights London’s Wembley Stadium on June 18 and 20.

The trek begins with a hometown double at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, before moving on to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium and two nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium. Fender will also play Dublin’s Marlay Park on 1 July, ahead of his first European festival headline slot at Rock Werchter in Belgium on 3 July.

Support on all UK stadium dates comes from British alt rockers outfit Wunderhorse.

Fans can access pre‑sale tickets for all UK and Irish headline dates by pre‑ordering Fender’s fourth album from his official store before 9am GMT on October 26. Pre‑sale codes will be emailed by 8pm on October 27, with pre‑sale opening at 9.30am on October 28. General sale begins at 9.30am GMT on October 30. Pre‑sale entry does not guarantee tickets, and purchases are capped at six per person.

Fender recently teased the tour by starring in a Lord of the Rings-themed trailer.





The tour follows the success of FenderPeople Watching PrPeople Watchingum People Watching, which also earned him BRIT Awards and an Ivor Award for SongwritRein Me InYear. ItRein Me In single Rein Me In, debuted live with Olivia Dean at London Stadium, went on to spend a record‑breaking 23 non‑consecutive weeks at No.1 in the UK and toSam Fender live dates 2027:r live dates 2027:r live dates 2027:

June 3 – St. James’ Park, Newcastle*

June 5 – St. James’ Park, Newcastle*

June 10 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff*

June 18 – Wembley Stadium, London*

June 20 – Wembley Stadium, London*

July 1 – Marlay Park, Dublin

July 3 – Rock Werchter, Belgium (festival headline)

July 8 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh*

July 15 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester*

July 17 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester*

\*support from Wunderhorse