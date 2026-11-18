Pop Steps' Claire Richards breaks down over son leaving home for university Steps singer Claire Richards became emotional as she opened up about her son Charlie leaving home for university. SHARE SHARE Steps' Claire Richard in tears as she opens up about her son Charlie leaving home for university

Steps' Claire Richards has broken down in tears after her son Charlie left home for university, admitting she cannot believe he is now the same age she was when she joined the pop group.

The 49-year-old singer became emotional while discussing her eldest child with husband Reece Hill, who is 19 and has recently moved away to study.

Claire choked up and wiped away her tears as Ian "H" Watkins explained that Charlie had "just moved to uni, so it is a little bit of an emotional time", while the band spoke to BANG Showbiz about Steps' 30th anniversary at London's Bunga 90 cocktail bar on Tuesday (17.11.26).

Faye Tozer put her arm around an emotional Claire Richards to comfort her





Her bandmates Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford-Evans rallied around her, although Lee could not resist teasing Claire about her reaction.

He joked: "She's acting like she's missing him; she kicked him out!"

Claire, who also has a 16-year-old daughter named Daisy with Reece, apologised for becoming emotional.





Lisa, 51, described Charlie leaving home as a "full-circle" moment, with Claire reflecting on the fact she was already embarking on her music career at his age.

H, 50, then jokingly reassured Claire that showing her emotional side "shows you do have a heart".

Claire replied: "Thank you!"

She then quipped: "That'll stop me being emotional."

Claire Richards wiping away her tears





Despite finding the move difficult, the One for Sorrow hitmaker is confident Charlie is ready for university life.

Claire said: "Do you know what? I think he's really mature for his age, so I know that he can cope with any situation.

"But I do kind of think, 'God, it's actually really young.' I can't believe that I'd already been in a band for a year at that point as well, and done all that.

"I can't even imagine for one second that I would've want him to do it."

Claire also feels reassured by the fact that Charlie took a gap year before starting university, giving him time to experience life before leaving home.

She explained: "He took a year out; so he didn't leave school and then go straight to uni. So he's had a year experiencing life, I guess - he's so ready for it.

"And I, don't know, maybe I was ready for it at 19."

H was quick to dispute that, reminding Claire that she was still living close to her mother when Steps first found fame.

He said: "No you weren't because you lived in a house the next street to your mum. She used to go home and take her washing!"

Claire admitted: "Most of the early days of Steps, I still lived at home, so I didn't have to do anything; I got home and gave my mum my washing."

The conversation comes as Steps prepare to mark 30 years since they shot to fame.

Claire, H, Lee, Lisa and Faye, 51, will celebrate the milestone with their 12-date Steps 30 Live arena tour, which begins in Belfast on November 4, 2027.

Steps are going all out to celebrate their 30th anniversary next year





The group will then travel to Dublin, Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, London and Nottingham.

The tour will feature the band's biggest hits, with B*Witched and A1 joining them as special guests.

Steps are also set to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their anniversary celebrations in a new Prime Video documentary.

The programme will follow the group as they prepare for their milestone tour and is due to stream in more than 240 countries and territories after the trek.

The celebrations will also continue on television, with Steps set to headline a BBC One New Year's Eve special alongside Blue, hosted by Rylan Clark and Michelle Visage.

The group are also due to perform at this year's Royal Variety Performance, where they will deliver a medley of their biggest hits in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Tickets for Steps 30 Live go on general sale on Friday (20.11.26) at 10am via the group's official website.

Steps 30 Live November 2027 tour dates:

04 - Belfast - The O2

05 - Dublin - 3Arena

07 - Liverpool - M+S Bank Arena

08 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

10 - Manchester - AO Arena

13 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

16 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

19 - Leeds - First Direct Bank Arena

20 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

23 - Cardiff - Utilita Arena

26 - London - The O2

28 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena