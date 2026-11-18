Pop Elton John raises AI copyright concerns at ARIA Awards as Australia weighs new laws Elton John has entered Australia's escalating battle over artificial intelligence and copyright, urging politicians to protect artists as the government prepares a major package of AI legislation. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Sir Elton John has called on Australian lawmakers to stand firm on copyright protections, adding his voice to a growing campaign demanding that artists retain control over how their work is used by artificial intelligence companies.

The 79-year-old music icon made the intervention during Wednesday (18.11.26) night's ARIA Awards at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, where a pre-recorded message saw him appeal directly to the Australian Government as pressure mounts over the future of AI regulation and copyright protections in Australia.

John, who hosted the very first ARIA Awards in 1987, used his return to the event nearly four decades later to back the newly launched Not AI's To Take campaign.

Addressing the issue head-on, he said: "You have a duty to protect Australian artists and their work. Don't let AI use any Australian artist's work without full permission."

His comments came as Australia's creative industries launched a coordinated campaign calling on the Government to uphold existing copyright protections and reject any changes that would allow AI companies to use Australian creative works to train their systems without permission and agreed payment.





Not AI's To Take argues that creators should have a say over whether their music, books, films, journalism and other work can be used for AI training, with AI companies required to seek permission and agree payment before using the material. The campaign is backed by organisations across music, film, television, publishing and media.

The dispute has become one of the major issues facing Australia's creative industries. While some AI companies argue that individual licensing arrangements are difficult and are seeking greater legal certainty, artists and rights holders fear their work could be used in commercial AI systems without their consent or adequate compensation.

The campaign featured prominently throughout the ceremony, with several artists using the stage to highlight concerns about AI and the future of human creativity.

Tim Minchin delivered a speech defending the importance of human creativity, while Laneway Festival co-founder Danny Rogers also used his acceptance speech to warn about the potential impact of AI on the music industry.

Australian musicians Jack River, Dobby, Josh Pyke and KLP also addressed the ARIA audience on behalf of the campaign, calling for artists to retain control over how their work is used.

Singer-songwriter Ben Lee also voiced his concerns on the ARIA red carpet, arguing that AI companies should pay when they use Australian music to train their systems.