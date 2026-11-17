Rock Faces finally 'finish' first new album in more than 50 years, as Glen Matlock confirms involvement The Faces appear to have completed work on their long-awaited comeback album, with Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock revealing the record is finished after years of stop-start progress. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The Faces' first studio album in more than five decades appears to be in the can at last.

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock has suggested the legendary rock group have completed work on their first new record since 1973's Ooh La La, sharing a newspaper clipping on X that claimed the project is finished.

The clipping stated: “We can confirm that the Faces have finished recording their first new album since 1973’s Ooh La La. Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, and Kenney Jones have reportedly been joined by Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock for 11 new and reworked tracks at RAK Studios in London. No release date has been confirmed yet.”

Matlock accompanied the post with a cheeky reference to Stewart's 1972 solo album, writing: “Never a dull moment…”

The update is the strongest indication yet that the band's long-discussed reunion record may finally be nearing release after years of uncertainty.

Talk of a new Faces album has been circulating for several years, with drummer Kenney Jones previously confirming that recording sessions had taken place at London's RAK Studios. The sticksman also revealed that pianist and broadcaster Jools Holland features on one of the tracks.

Never a dull moment… 😎 https://t.co/mSyTuc7ZIo — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) November 15, 2026

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2025, Jones suggested the group had amassed plenty of material, even if not every song would make the final cut.

He said: “Not all of them are going to be right [for the album]. But most of them are good.”

At the time, the drummer admitted the project was moving slowly due to the members' packed schedules.

He said: “I can’t see it coming out this year. But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod’s out again…”

The album has faced its fair share of hurdles. In 2025, Stewart admitted the surviving members were finding it difficult to bring the record together.

Asked by Vulture about the best unreleased song he had written, the singer replied: “I’ve sent a lot of them to Ronnie Wood. I told him, 'This is stuff we’ve recorded with my band, maybe the Faces would like to do it instead?' We’re still struggling to make this album. We’ll see. Some of them might see the light of day.”

Jones has also revealed that the collection blends newly recorded material with ideas dating back decades.

He told Uncut magazine: “What we’ve decided to do is work on some of the original stuff that we didn’t use, so the album is going to be a mixture of old and new.

“The songs we’ve been revisiting are from right across the board.

“It’s very difficult to go into specifics because many of them didn’t even have titles.

“I think the fans may have heard certain things before and might recognise them.

“Ronnie and I, in particular, have been working on lots of the old stuff together and we’ve re-recorded a couple of those songs with more of a modern feel.”