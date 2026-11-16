Pop Tom Jones announced for Forest Live 2027 at Cannock Chase Tom Jones will return to Cannock Chase for Forest Live 2027, with Heather Small and Stone Foundation joining the veteran singer for the outdoor woodland show. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Sir Tom Jones has been added to the Forest Live 2027 lineup, with the legendary Welsh singer set to perform at Cannock Chase on June 25.

The concert marks Jones' third appearance at the Forestry England-backed series, having previously headlined editions in 2017 and 2024. Organisers have also confirmed Heather Small and Stone Foundation as special guests for the event.

More than 60 years into his career, Jones continues to be a major draw on the live circuit. The 87-year-old singer has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years thanks to a string of acclaimed releases, including Surrounded By Time, while continuing to tour extensively.

His influence stretches far beyond the era that produced classics such as It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat?, Delilah and Green, Green Grass of Home. Over the decades, Jones has crossed musical boundaries and shared recording credits and stages with artists from across pop, soul, country and rock, helping him remain relevant to multiple generations of music fans.

A career highlight arrived in 2021 when Surrounded By Time topped the UK albums chart, making Jones the oldest male artist to score a Number One album featuring new material.

Joining him at Cannock Chase will be former M People vocalist Heather Small. Best known for songs including Moving On Up and Sight For Sore Eyes, she later enjoyed solo success with Proud, a track that became closely associated with the London 2012 Olympics.

Stone Foundation will also appear on the bill. The long-running soul outfit released their latest album, The Revival of Survival, last year and have built a reputation for blending classic soul influences with modern grooves.

Jones is the latest name confirmed for Forest Live 2027, joining a programme that already includes Ronan Keating with Blue, Madness with Scouting For Girls, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics and Rudimental.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 20, while PayPal customers will have access to a limited pre-sale beginning at 10am on November 18.

Forest Live events help raise funds for Forestry England's work maintaining woodlands and supporting conservation projects across the country. Since launching, the concert series has attracted millions of music fans to performances staged in forests nationwide.