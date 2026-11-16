Rock Phil Collins 'excited' by possibility of live comeback, despite health issues Phil Collins has revealed he is "excited" by the possibility of performing live again, despite admitting his days as a drummer are probably over. SHARE SHARE Phil Collins at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame / Credit: AVALON

Phil Collins is "excited" at the possibility of performing live again.

The 75-year-old music legend retired from touring after Genesis' final performances in 2022 amid ongoing health problems, but he has now revealed that he is considering returning to the stage.

Speaking backstage after Genesis were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Saturday (14.11.26), Collins told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "So, at one point, I didn’t think I would live, let alone go on the road again.

"But just the other night, I was talking to the kids about it … everyone got very excited, including myself."

The In the Air Tonight hitmaker admitted he does not expect to return to playing the drums, but suggested that performing live in another capacity could still be possible.

He said: "I think my drumming days are probably done...

"But it’s not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows."

Collins performed from a chair during Genesis' final shows in 2022, with his son Nic Collins taking over behind the drum kit.

The musician is now also hoping to create new material, suggesting he could have fresh music to perform if he does return to the stage.

He said: "[I want to get into the studio] to sort of have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to help, hear and sort of enjoy.

"So [it’s a] work in progress. The door is not closed."

Collins has previously spoken openly about the emotional impact of no longer being able to play the drums after spending much of his life behind the kit.

In a recent conversation with Zoe Ball for BBC Two's Phil Collins: Eras - In Conversation, he admitted that the reality of giving up his instrument was still difficult to process.

He said: "It’s still kind of sinking in.

"I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."

The musician has previously suggested that his decision about returning to live performance would depend on whether he could play to the standard he expects of himself.

He added: "If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. But if I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles."

Collins' latest comments suggest his attitude towards performing has shifted since he stepped away from touring.

Genesis' final shows took place in London in March 2022, bringing the band's The Last Domino? tour to a close after it had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collins' son Nic, who joined Genesis for their final run, has since continued his own career as a musician and drummer.

For Collins, however, the prospect of returning to the stage would mark a significant change after he previously feared he might never perform again.

While there are currently no confirmed concerts, the singer's admission that he is considering "doing some shows" leaves the door open to a potential live comeback.