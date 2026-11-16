Gone fishin': songs about a day on the water, from Bing Crosby to The Waterboys What are the songs that have been inspired by the simple pleasure of fishing? SHARE SHARE

Fishing is slow, quiet and mostly uneventful, which ought to make it poor material for a song. Yet songwriters have been returning to the riverbank and the harbour wall for a century. A rod and a line stand for whatever the singer needs them to: an afternoon off, a living earned the hard way, or a life less complicated than the one being lived. Here are six recordings, all made before 2005, that show how much a simple day on the water can carry.

The easy life: a Texas songster and two old friends

The earliest of them is "Fishing Blues" by Henry Thomas, known as "Ragtime Texas", who was born in Big Sandy, Texas, in 1874. He recorded it in Chicago on 13 June 1928 for the Vocalion label, singing over his guitar and playing the breaks on quills, a set of cane panpipes. The song itself was older, written in 1911 by Chris Smith, but it is Thomas's bright, bouncing version that lasted. Harry Smith included it on his 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music, the collection that fed the folk revival, and a new generation took it from there. The Lovin' Spoonful recorded it on their 1965 debut album Do You Believe in Magic, and Taj Mahal put his own version on De Ole Folks at Home in 1969.

If Thomas made fishing sound like fun, "Gone Fishin'" made it sound like a philosophy. Nick and Charles Kenny published the song in 1950, and several artists tried it that year without troubling the charts. Then Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong sang it together. Their duet was taped on 19 April 1951 for Crosby's radio show, as a back-up in case the live broadcast went wrong, and Decca liked the tape enough to release it. It reached number 19 in the United States that June. What you hear is two friends teasing each other about skipping work, with the ad-libs left in. Few records have ever sounded so relaxed.

Hard work at sea

Not every fishing song is about idling. In 1960 Ewan MacColl wrote "The Shoals of Herring" for Singing the Fishing, the third of the BBC's Radio Ballads, first broadcast on 16 August that year. The programme wove songs around the recorded voices of the East Coast fishing communities, and MacColl based his lyric largely on the life of Sam Larner of Winterton-on-Sea in Norfolk. Singing the Fishing won the Prix Italia for radio documentary that October. The song went on to be recorded by The Dubliners, The Clancy Brothers and The Corries, and it is now so settled in the folk repertoire that many listeners assume it is traditional.

Jamaica produced its own working fisherman in 1977. "Fisherman" is the opening track of Heart of the Congos, the album that Cedric Myton and Roy "Ashanti" Johnson made with producer Lee "Scratch" Perry at his Black Ark studio in Kingston. Myton's falsetto floats over a deep, unhurried rhythm, and the song has become one of the most admired recordings in roots reggae.

Fishing has held its appeal as a theme well beyond music, too. Blueprint Gaming built a whole series of fishing slots around it, and the six-reel version released in 2019, Fishin' Frenzy Megaways at Fortune Games, keeps the angler at the centre: a fisherman wild collects the value shown on each fish during the free spins. Like every slot it is a game of chance, and one for adults only.

Escape: The Waterboys and Chris Rea

For Mike Scott of The Waterboys, the fisherman was a figure of freedom. He wrote "Fisherman's Blues" with fiddler Steve Wickham, and the band recorded it at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin on 23 January 1986, at the first session for what became the album of the same name. With Wickham's fiddle and Anthony Thistlethwaite's mandolin out front, it announced a move away from the grand rock sound of the band's earlier records towards Irish and Scottish traditional music and country. The album was released on 17 October 1988 and reached number 13 in the UK. The single followed, entering the Official Singles Chart in January 1989 and peaking at number 32.

Chris Rea took a gentler line. "Gone Fishing" is the second track on Auberge, released on 25 February 1991, an album that went to number one in the UK. It is an unhurried song from a writer who made a career of them, and it treats time by the water as something worth protecting.

Why the theme lasts

Put the six side by side and a pattern appears. The fishing song is rarely about the catch. It is about time: time stolen from work, time spent at work, or time set aside from everything else. That is why a 1928 blues, a radio duet and a Dublin studio session can all share a subject and sound nothing alike. The water stays the same, and each singer brings something different to it.

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