Rock Muse frontman Matt Bellamy wants to use an AI guitar Matt Bellamy says he'd like to explore AI-powered guitars that could create sounds through voice prompts, while insisting human-made music will always have a place. SHARE SHARE Matt Bellamy hopes to see an AI guitar as the tech takes dominance

Matt Bellamy wants to explore using artificial intelligence in guitars, with the Muse frontman intrigued by the idea of being able to tell an instrument exactly how he wants it to sound.

The 47-year-old musician, who is currently on Muse's The Wow! Signal Tour, believes AI incorporated into guitars will make it easier for musicians to shape their sound.

Speaking to Guitar.com, Bellamy said: "I like the idea of trying to integrate AI components into guitars, where you can prompt a guitar to sound a certain way… I’d like to explore that.

"I like the idea of trying to integrate some of that into guitar, so you can essentially talk to your guitar and tell it how you want it to sound.

"I’m not quite sure the tech’s there yet, but we’ll see!"

The comments come as musicians continue to experiment with artificial intelligence and new technology, with Bellamy suggesting he is interested in the creative possibilities rather than seeing AI as a replacement for traditional instruments.

Guitar.com reported that the TemPolor Melo-D is already being marketed as the first generative AI guitar, although the publication's reviewer was reportedly unimpressed by the instrument.





For Bellamy, the appeal lies in combining the speed and convenience of AI with the character of analogue equipment.

The rock star admitted that he can spend hours trying to find the right sound from his collection of synthesisers, making the prospect of a system that can respond to prompts particularly appealing.

He said: "I’ve got a big bank of synthesisers, and it can sometimes take hours and hours to get a sound out of it – whereas the prompting synthesiser thing is interesting.

"The sound quality isn’t as good, but the interface is great, you know?"

Bellamy is also relatively relaxed about the potential impact of AI-generated music on the wider music industry, arguing that audiences may actually become more interested in performances involving real musicians as AI becomes increasingly common online.

He said: "I’m not that worried about AI music because I can already see a change with my kids.

"[The next generation is] gravitating towards the real so much more now, because half of what they see on their feeds is AI.

"So, for that reason, I think live music is going to be trending upwards, with real musicians playing. I think that’s what we’re going to be craving more than anything else, because it’s the only thing we know is real."

Rather than viewing technology and analogue instruments as opposites, Bellamy sees potential in bringing the two together.

He explained: "I like the idea of prompting something, but then something analogue happens – that’s interesting to me.

"I think that’s probably a long way to go before we get that into a guitar, but the idea of it is interesting."

Credit: Tom Rose/FAMOUS





The musician's comments come as Muse continue to explore new sounds and technology during their current touring era, with Bellamy remaining open to the ways emerging tools could influence the band's creative process.

A humanoid AI robot named Ameca plays a central role in the production, appearing behind a futuristic control station and joining the performance with vocal contributions during revamped takes on Kill Or Be Killed and JFK. The robot also delivers the militaristic spoken-word introduction that precedes Psycho, making it an active participant in the show rather than simply a stage prop.







