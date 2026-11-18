Rock Watch: Muse debut Ellie Goulding collab Hush in London Muse performed Hush, their collaboration with Ellie Goulding, live for the first time at London's The O2 this week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Tom Rose/FAMOUS

.@museband debut Ellie Goulding collab Hush @TheO2 #Muse https://t.co/r6uz962gr2 — Contact Music (@Contactmusic) November 18, 2026

Did you catch our recent Muse article? Frontman Matt Bellamy said he wants to explore using artificial intelligence in guitars, as he intrigued by the idea of being able to tell an instrument exactly how he wants it to sound.