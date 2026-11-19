K-pop BTS still can't believe wrestler John Cena became one of their biggest supporters BTS have reflected on their long-running admiration for John Cena, admitting they still find it surreal that the wrestling superstar became one of the group's most vocal supporters. SHARE SHARE Credit: JA/Everett Collection

BTS have opened up about their affection for John Cena, revealing how remarkable it feels to receive support from someone they looked up to long before finding worldwide fame themselves.

The K-pop superstars discussed the unlikely friendship during a light-hearted appearance for Esquire, where the seven-piece group took part in games, answered questions about their careers and reflected on some memorable moments from their journey.

Among the topics revisited was Cena's well-documented admiration for BTS.

The relationship between the Grammy-nominated group and the WWE icon first attracted attention after the members were asked in an earlier interview to name a celebrity they would most like to meet. All seven chose Cena, prompting an emotional response from the 16-time world champion.

Recalling the moment, Cena admitted the revelation had a profound impact on him.

He said: "Floored me."

Explaining his reaction, he added: "Floored like, stopped my heart. How they conduct themselves as human beings and the message they send to the world, man, that's something special."

The comments clearly struck a chord with BTS, who used the opportunity to express their appreciation for the actor and wrestler.

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One member explained: "He was our idols. Truly, when we were young."

Reflecting on how circumstances have changed since BTS emerged as one of the biggest acts in global music, he continued: "Now, that he became our fame. So, it's really great."

The group then addressed Cena directly with a heartfelt message.

They said: "We love you. As much as you support us we support you as well."

Other members added: "Thank you to Cena! Thank you!"

"Thank you John."

"We love you."

"See you in person, please."

The exchange offered fans another glimpse into the humility that has helped BTS build one of the most devoted fan bases in music.

Elsewhere in the video, the band showcased their playful dynamic as they took on challenges, joked with one another and revisited moments connected to their music. V introduced himself to viewers by declaring: "My name's V. I'm a good boy," prompting laughter from his bandmates, while J-Hope briefly broke into his solo hit Chicken Noodle Soup.



