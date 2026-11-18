Metal Bruce Dickinson gets dark and heavy as he launches new solo era with PsychoGod Bruce Dickinson has announced his eighth solo album, PsychoGod, and unveiled lead single Speaking In Tongues, the first chapter in an ambitious multi-part musical and visual project due in March 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Leo Liberti

Bruce Dickinson has unveiled details of his next solo album, PsychoGod, and launched the project with the release of its first single, Speaking In Tongues.

The Iron Maiden frontman will release the 13-track record on March 12, 2027, marking his first solo studio album since 2024's The Mandrake Project. Alongside the song, Dickinson has also shared a new video filmed in the Nevada desert and a Los Angeles jail, which serves as the first instalment of an interconnected series of visual stories tied to the album.

Discussing the inspiration behind the track, Dickinson said: "Speaking In Tongues is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions. Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media and the narcissist political classes that seem to dominate our lives."

The 68-year-old singer added that the song introduces a broader narrative running throughout the album and its accompanying videos.

He explained: "Speaking In Tongues is the first of five (maybe more) stories, each of which is interconnected, but each existing in its own world. In a sense, it's a kind of karmic journey through the album material.

"As a first video Speaking In Tongues is brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies. Each subsequent video is a movie in its own right but, like a jigsaw puzzle, the pieces will drop into place as the journey continues."

PsychoGod was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in California in early 2026 and features Dickinson's regular solo band, including keyboardist Mistheria, drummer Dave Moreno, bassist Tanya O'Callaghan and guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund. Grammy Award winner Brendan Duffey produced and mixed the album.





The project also boasts contributions from Sepultura members Andreas Kisser and Derrick Green, as well as Devin Townsend. According to the announcement, several well-known figures from the rock and metal world, including Slash, members of Anthrax and Angra, and Grohl himself, also visited during the recording sessions.

While opener Necropolis revisits elements connected to The Mandrake Project storyline, Dickinson said the new album largely moves in a different creative direction.

The record draws on a range of influences spanning mythology, spirituality, literature and the occult. One song, Eye Of Sauron, required Dickinson to obtain permission to reference characters and terminology associated with J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth universe.

He said: "I had to gain permission from the gatekeepers of Tolkein's legacy - Middle Earth - to use Sauron, Orc, Nazgul and Return of the King in the lyrics. The song is not a retelling of the Lord of the Rings.

"It is an allegorical use of the Lord of the Rings characters to illuminate the tragic world of strife that exists all around us in our supposedly civilised world, in particular the numerous wars started in the name of conquest and greed."

Elsewhere, Dickinson suggested some of the material comes from a more personal place, while leaving listeners to draw their own conclusions.

He said: "The album also has some very personal moments, which people may interpret and use however they wish. The lyrics should speak for themselves, and I will let people choose their own point of view rather than me explaining the obvious or spoiling the joy of individual discovery."

PsychoGod will be released across digital platforms, CD and double vinyl formats, while a deluxe CD and Blu-ray edition will include a Dolby Atmos mix and several of the album's interconnected videos.

Dickisnon and his solo band are touring next year, head to www.brucedickinsonhq.com for tickets.