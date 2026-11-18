Pop Has Glastonbury just gone full Gen Z? Inside the festival's youngest headline line-up in nearly 30 years With Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish topping the bill, Glastonbury 2027 appears to be making one of its clearest plays yet for a younger generation of music fans. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

For decades, Glastonbury's headline slots have usually been reserved for rock veterans, heritage acts and established stadium fillers. But the first names announced for 2027 suggest organiser Emily Eavis may have a different audience in mind.

Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage next summer, giving Worthy Farm its youngest trio of headliners in almost 30 years. All three artists are still in their twenties or early thirties, a stark contrast to the festival's traditional reliance on older, legacy acts to top the bill.

The move is arguably Glastonbury's clearest signal yet that it wants to remain relevant to Gen Z music fans.

Styles, 33 by the time of the festival, has spent the last decade evolving from One Direction heartthrob into one of pop's biggest solo stars. Eilish, who will be 25, already has Glastonbury history, becoming the festival's youngest-ever solo headliner in 2022. Fender, who will be 33, completes the trio as one of Britain's most successful homegrown artists, rising from indie favourite to arena-filling star in just a few years.

The rest of the line-up points in a similar direction.

Viral sensation Sombr, rising singer Sienna Spiro and breakout pop act Adéla all appeal strongly to younger audiences who increasingly discover music through TikTok and streaming platforms rather than traditional radio. Even established names on the bill, including Lily Allen and Chase and Status, continue to enjoy renewed popularity among younger listeners through social media and festival culture.

That isn't to say Glastonbury is abandoning older fans altogether.

Cher has landed the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot, ensuring the festival still has room for an artist whose career stretches across seven decades. Her booking follows a long tradition of iconic performers taking to the Pyramid Stage in one of the weekend's most celebrated sets.

There is also a notable absence from the bill.

Rumours had linked Oasis to a Glastonbury appearance, but Eavis quickly shut down speculation on Instagram. When a follower asked: "Please say you've got Oasis," she replied: "Sorry Jimmy, not this time!"

Liam Gallagher was similarly dismissive when questioned about the possibility on X, writing: "It's not happening. So all you croc wearing, flag waving, s*** c**** can calm the f*** down. (sic)"

The announcement comes after tickets for the 210,000-capacity event sold out in just 42 minutes, underlining the festival's enduring appeal despite growing competition from newer events aimed at younger audiences.

Responding to fans who missed out, organisers said: "Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out on a morning where demand greatly exceeded supply."

They added: "There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in Spring 2027."

Whether intentional or not, Glastonbury's 2027 line-up feels like a passing of the torch moment.