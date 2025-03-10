King Charles' favourite songs include hits by Kylie Minogue and Beyonce Music-loving King Charles has revealed himself to be a fan of the likes of Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé and Raye. SHARE SHARE King Charles has created a playlist to mark Commonwealth Day

The 76-year-old monarch curated a playlist for Apple Music, 'The King's Music Room', in honour of Commonwealth Day on Monday (10.03.25) and the king confessed he cannot get enough of Australian Pop Princess Kylie's hit 1987 rendition of 'The Loco-Motion'.





Describing the song as "music for dancing", Charles said: "It has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still. There is such an irresistibly joyous feeling to that song.”





Diana Ross' 'Upside Down' and Beyoncé's 'Crazy in Love' were added as bonus tracks from non-Commonwealth artists.





Hailing the former song a "particular favourite", he said: "When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still just manage it...?!"





Charles hailed Beyoncé "a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music."





The former Destiny's Child singer famously performed the 2003 hit at a concert for the royal's Prince's Trust (now the King's Trust).





He added: "Incidentally, I would like to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy."

Beyoncé's country album 'Cowboy Carter' picked up the prestigious prize at this year's ceremony.





Elsewhere, Raye, who the king met at Apple HQ in London recently, is featured with her song 'Love me Again'.





Charles commented: "Anyone who saw Raye perform at the Grammy Awards will know that she is a great ambassador for British Music. So here she is with 'Love me Again'."





Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Jools Holland and Michael Bublé are also among the artists featured on the eclectic playlist.