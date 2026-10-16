Pop Robbie Williams hit Feel named his most‑played song of the century on UK radio and TV Feel has been confirmed as Robbie Williams’ most‑played track on UK radio and TV in the 21st century, according to new airplay data released for National Album Day 2026. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jason Hetherington

Robbie Williams’ 2002 hit Feel has officially become his most‑played song of the century on UK radio and TV.

The finding comes from new airplay data released by music licensing company PPL to mark this year’s National Album Day, which celebrates music icons, with Williams recently named one of the Album Champions alongside the likes of PinkPantheress, Max Richter and Melanie C.

The data highlights how consistently the former Take That star's catalogue has dominated UK airwaves over the past two decades. PPL says his music has clocked more than 100,000 hours of radio and TV play since 2000, averaging 182 broadcasts per day.

Feel, taken from Robbie’s fifth album Escapology, leads the ranking with an average of 18 plays per day since release. Rock DJ and Angels follow closely behind, underlining the long‑lasting appeal of his early solo hits. The chart spans tracks from across his career, including Let Me Entertain You, She’s The One and his 2012 chart‑topper Candy.

The announcement arrives alongside a new limited‑edition reissue of Sing When You’re Winning, which will be released as a two‑disc red and blue vinyl edition for National Album Day, the album’s first coloured‑vinyl pressing.

PPL CEO Peter Leathem OBE commented: "Few British artists have enjoyed the success and staying power of Robbie Williams. His record-breaking achievements speak for themselves, but what stands out is how his music continues to connect with audiences years after its release. This year, National Album Day celebrates music icons, and with PPL's data showing such enduring levels of airplay across radio and TV, it's easy to see why Robbie Williams remains one of the UK's most iconic artists."





Robbie Williams’ Top 10 Most Played Songs of the 21st Century:

1. Feel

2. Rock DJ

3. Angels

4. Let Me Entertain You

5. She’s The One

6. Candy

7. Millennium

8. Strong

9. Supreme

10. You Know Me











